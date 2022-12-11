CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with a finger injury on his right hand.

Boyd's final snap came on the Bengals' second offensive play of the game. He was hit on an incomplete pass and immediately left the field.

When he returned to Cincinnati's sideline, he spiked the glove on his right hand and then his helmet. Instead of stopping at the team's blue injury tent, which is customary for most evaluations, he went straight into the Bengals' locker room.

Initially, Boyd was deemed questionable to return before he was ruled out in the second quarter.

With Boyd out and Tee Higgins dealing with a right hamstring injury, the Bengals played virtually the entire first half without their top receiving options.

Higgins was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday with the hamstring issue, but was not listed on the team's injury report for Sunday's game against the Browns. He played one snap and remained on the sideline for the Bengals' ensuing offensive drives.