Tyler Huntley keeps it on the scramble and takes a huge hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick, forcing the quarterback to leave the game. (0:19)

PITTSBURGH -- These are desperate times for the Baltimore Ravens at quarterback.

The Ravens lost their starting quarterback for the second straight week, when Tyler Huntley was ruled out while being evaluated for a concussion. Huntley headed to the locker room after taking a hard hit by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on a third down run with 7:26 left in the third quarter of Sunday's 16-14 win.

The loss of Huntley came one week after Lamar Jackson was knocked out of last week's game with a knee injury.

With Huntley ruled out and Jackson inactive, the Ravens turned to Anthony Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon who was elevated from the team's practice squad.

With a tenuous quarterback situation, Baltimore relied on defense and its running game. The Ravens picked off Pittsburgh's Mitch Trubisky three times inside their own 20-yard line and totaled over 200 yards on the ground.

The Ravens face a quick turnaround with two banged-up quarterbacks. Baltimore plays at the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.