Patrick Mahomes' unreal no-look toss leads to 56-yard touchdown by Jerick McKinnon

DENVER -- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on one of his infamous off-schedule touchdown passes. He was scrambling toward the line of scrimmage, appearing ready to tuck and run, when he flipped a pass without looking to uncovered running back Jerick McKinnon. McKinnon made the catch at the Denver 45 and ran untouched to the end zone to complete the 56-yard touchdown.
Mahomes magic! 🪄
📺: #KCvsDEN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/TzmdzbFm9o pic.twitter.com/AVyeGJYeHV
The Chiefs extended their lead, 27-0, later in the second quarter on a Willie Gay interception. Gay jumped and tipped a Russell Wilson pass into the air, made the catch and ran untouched 47 yards to the end zone. The Chiefs have a defensive touchdown in each of their last four games against the Broncos in Denver.
Interception = CHECK
Stiff-arm = CHECK
Touchdown = CHECK!!!!!