SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy looked right at home in the first half of his first career NFL start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Bucs pressured Purdy consistently in the first half, but he made them pay almost every time, capping his near-flawless first half with a 32-yard strike to wideout Brandon Aiyuk for his second touchdown pass of the day.

That score to Aiyuk made Purdy only the second NFL quarterback since 1950 (joining Don Strock) to throw two touchdowns and rush for one in the first half of his first start. It also gave the 49ers a 28-0 halftime lead as Purdy went 14-of-18 for 185 yards and two scores.

With about eight minutes to go in the second quarter, Purdy evaded pressure and lobbed a perfect throw to running back Christian McCaffrey down the left sideline for a 27-yard touchdown. The score staked the Niners to a 21-0 lead with 7:49 left in the half.

Earlier in the quarter, on second-and-goal, Purdy dropped back to pass, couldn't find an open receiver, stepped to his left and darted up the middle to open space for an easy 2-yard touchdown. It was the first rushing score of Purdy's career to give San Francisco a 14-0 lead.