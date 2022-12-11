Top NFL week 14 Twitter trolls include Eagles, Lions, Bills

Dawson Knox hauls in the pass and flips into the end zone for a touchdown right before the half. (0:24)

Week 14 of the NFL season had seven divisional matchups Sunday.

All four AFC North teams played against familiar rivals as the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs decisively won their intra-divisional games.

All of the familiar opponents made for some mildly personal postgame barbs.

Here are the top Twitter trolls from Week 14:

Philadelphia Eagles 49, New York Giants 22

Philly made the short trip up the NJ Turnpike to Metlife Stadium and handled business. The Eagles' 48-point total against the Giants trails only their Oct. 4, 1959 matchup for highest single-game total against New York all-time.

Jalen Hurts & Co. also clinched a playoff berth with the win.

Spike don't play with rivals pic.twitter.com/mQL0wFbABo — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 11, 2022

Detroit Lions 34, Minnesota Vikings 23

The Vikings could have clinched the division and punched their ticket to the postseason Sunday, but the Lions made sure that didn't happen on their watch.

Can we get an ✖️ in the chat? https://t.co/gmNXI3nqHT pic.twitter.com/PTpvW7c5xU — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 11, 2022

Buffalo Bills 20, New York Jets 12

Although it doesn't appear in the box score, the weather was a formidable foe for both squads. Rain and flurries played a role in the game, opening with 10 consecutive punts.

The Bills beat out the weather and the Jets to remain the AFC's top seed.