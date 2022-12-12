Broncos QB Russell Wilson is shaken up after taking a big hit and does not return to the game. (0:33)

DENVER -- Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson left Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs early in the fourth quarter after he was slammed to the ground on a scramble, and was ruled out with a concussion.

On third-and-11 from the Chiefs' 16-yard line, Wilson pulled the ball down and ran to the Chiefs' 2 with just under 12 minutes left in the game. On the tackle by Kansas City's L'Jarius Sneed, Wilson's head hit the ground.

He stayed on the ground for a few moments and appeared woozy when the team's medical staff helped him to the sideline. Wilson was taken to the injury tent on the sideline and then to the Broncos' locker room.

Wilson, who was 23-of-36 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns when he left the game, had helped power a Broncos comeback. The Broncos fell behind 27-0 in the second quarter, but Wilson threw two touchdown passes to Jerry Jeudy just before halftime.

Wilson threw his third touchdown pass on the Broncos' first possession of the second half when his screen pass to running back Marlon Mack turned into a 66-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

The injury came as the Broncos, who entered the game with the league's lowest-scoring offense, had their highest point total of the season. Wilson came into the game with eight touchdown passes in the team's first 12 games.

The Broncos, with backup Brett Rypien behind center, scored four plays later on a pass from Rypien to Jeudy. It was Jeudy's third touchdown of the game.

Wilson will be in the concussion protocol this week, so his status for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals is uncertain.