Bill Simmons grills Eli Manning over the lack of holding calls on David Tyree's "helmet catch" in Super Bowl XLII. (0:20)

Peyton and Eli Manning are closing Week 14's action with the latest edition of the "ManningCast."

The duo will be on hand for "Monday Night Football" as the New England Patriots face the Arizona Cardinals. Bad news early for the Cardinals, though, as Kyler Murray went out early in the first quarter with a noncontact injury.

Both teams have a slim hope to appear in the playoffs but are looking to avoid falling below .500, and the Cardinals hope to snap a two-game losing skid. The Mannings welcome Joe Burrow, Bill Simmons, Keegan-Michael Key and Adam Vinatieri to the broadcast this week.

Here are the best "ManningCast" moments from Monday night:

Bringing in the big hats

They're here and they're perfect pic.twitter.com/SlU74ZsDOh — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 13, 2022

Peyton's got a Belichick story

This Bill Belichick story is 100% believable 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Bhx5CPd7is — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 13, 2022

A Patriots fan's worst nightmare

.@BillSimmons is living his worst nightmare with Peyton & Eli 😭



"I still look at you guys and see three Super Bowls my team didn't win." pic.twitter.com/aLaKvQUUyG — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 13, 2022

Burrow reveals a secret