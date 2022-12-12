FRISCO, Texas -- The flirting with Odell Beckham Jr. might not be over, but the Dallas Cowboys on Monday added another veteran wide receiver -- T.Y. Hilton.

"The timing is right. He's ready to go. He's an excellent addition, especially at this time of year," coach Mike McCarthy said Monday.

Hilton has not been with a team all season, but the Cowboys felt the need to add veteran wide receiver help. In 10 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Hilton caught 631 passes for 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns. He was a four-time Pro Bowl pick.

Hilton had just 23 catches for 331 yards and three scores last season, playing in just 10 games.

The Cowboys visited with Beckham last week as he recovers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee suffered in Super Bowl LVI. Micah Parsons said Beckham told him he would need five weeks to get ready to play, which would mean he would only be ready for the playoffs and maybe even late in the postseason.

After Sunday's victory against the Houston Texans, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he would not rule out the possible addition of Beckham.

Hilton joins a receiver crew that includes CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, James Washington, KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert.

Hilton missed the first five games of last season because of a disk injury that occurred late in training camp in August, and he missed two other games during the season because of a quadriceps injury and a concussion. After missing a total of just two games in his first six NFL seasons with the Colts, he has now missed 16 games over the last four seasons due to an assortment of injuries.

Hilton spent the majority of his 10 seasons as the Colts' No. 1 receiver, including a stretch where he had at least 1,000 yards receiving in five of six seasons.