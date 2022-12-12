CINCINNATI -- Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson will avoid injured reserve after suffering a broken right wrist, coach Zac Taylor said Monday.

Hendrickson finished Sunday's 23-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns before he alerted a member of the training staff about a potential injury.

Taylor didn't have any definite timeline on Hendrickson's outlook aside from not placing him on injured reserve, which requires a four-game absence.

"We'll see where he's at through the week, but I'm not ready to rule him out," Taylor said.

Hendrickson, who signed with the Bengals in 2021, is one of the NFL's best pass-rushers. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod after finishing last season with a career-high 14 sacks.

While he has just six sacks through 13 games this season, he has still been disruptive. Hendrickson ranks fourth in the NFL in pass rush win rate, an ESPN metric powered by NFL Next Gen Stats.

On Monday, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said if Hendrickson were to wear a cast, it could still affect his grip strength, which is key when trying to shed blocks.

"It's best that it's healed and he's able to use it," Anarumo said.

Should the former Florida Atlantic standout not be able to play, first-year player Joseph Ossai would likely get the start. Ossai appeared to suffer a left arm injury in the third quarter Sunday but reentered the contest in the fourth quarter.

Taylor said wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins will be considered day-to-day. Higgins played only one snap against the Browns because of a hamstring issue. Boyd suffered a dislocated finger on the second play from scrimmage and did not return. Despite the injuries suffered Sunday, Taylor was optimistic about the team's overall health.

"No one going on IR," Taylor said. "A bunch of guys that we're just gonna have to see where they're at as the week goes, but really came into today feeling pretty positive about where things stand."