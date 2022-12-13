GLENDALE, Ariz. -- New England Patriots starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson and starting wide receiver DeVante Parker were knocked out of Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals with injuries, the team announced.

Stevenson suffered an ankle injury, while Parker was evaluated for a concussion.

Stevenson, who remained down after he was tackled in the first quarter, initially went to the locker room for further evaluation before returning to action for a series. But he eventually didn't finish the first half and was ruled out early in the second quarter.

Parker sustained a head injury on a 10-yard catch at the 4:19 mark of the first quarter. He appeared shaky after getting up following a hit and tackle by Cardinals defensive back Antonio Hamilton over the middle.

Parker entered Monday with 23 receptions for 436 yards and one touchdown on the season. He had played 65% of the team's offensive snaps.

The Patriots were already without receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) on Monday night, which left eight-year veteran Nelson Agholor, six-year veteran Kendrick Bourne and rookie Tyquan Thornton as the team's healthy receivers. Rookie defensive back Marcus Jones was also being utilized as a receiver at times.

Stevenson has been New England's best offensive player this season, with 734 yards rushing, 383 yards receiving and five total touchdowns. The Patriots were already without Damien Harris (thigh) for Monday night's game.

In addition to Parker and Stevenson, the Patriots ruled out rookie cornerback Jack Jones with a knee injury, also suffered in the first quarter. Jones, a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, was starting in place of injured Jalen Mills (groin).