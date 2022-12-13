Dan Orlovsky breaks down why the Bills' offense has struggled in recent weeks. (2:12)

Wide receiver Cole Beasley is expected to come out of retirement to sign with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He fills a need at slot receiver for the Bills with production low at the position this season.

Beasley, 33, spent two weeks on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad before deciding to retire in October. He was active with Tampa Bay for two games, with four catches for 17 yards.

The wide receiver had requested permission to seek a trade from the Bills in early March but was ultimately released after no trade partner was found.

NFL Network first reported the news of Beasley returning to Buffalo.

The Bills also hosted free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a visit over two weeks ago, but he left unsigned.

Beasley finished last season with the same number of receptions as the year before (82) but 274 fewer receiving yards. He had only one receiving touchdown, his fewest in a season since 2012 (zero).

He missed one game last season after testing positive for COVID-19 while being unvaccinated. Beasley had been vocal on social media about his thoughts on the NFL/NFLPA's COVID-19 policies, including previously threatening to retire over it. During the season, he decided to delete his Twitter account after labeling it a distraction. However, Beasley has returned to social media and has shared his thoughts on the NFL and various teams over the past few months. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Beasley was fined multiple times for COVID-19 protocol violations last season.

The best season of the wide receiver's career came in Buffalo. Beasley finished 2020 with 82 receptions for 967 yards (11.8 yards per reception) and four touchdowns. He also had 53 receiving first downs.

He spent his first seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and had 319 receptions for 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns in 103 games for the franchise.