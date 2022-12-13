Tests confirmed that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Monday night's game against the New England Patriots, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Murray went down with the noncontact injury after a 3-yard run to the right on the third play of the game. The clock read 13:39 while Murray was attended to by team athletic trainers and doctors. He wasn't touched before he went down.

The cart took Murray off the field toward the Cardinals' locker room as he sat on the back with a team athletic trainer. ESPN's Lisa Salters reported on the game broadcast that Murray was sobbing as he entered the tunnel on the cart.

Murray is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma. The 25-year-old signed a $230.5 million contract during the offseason that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.

Murray was playing in his 11th game this season. Coming into Monday's game, he had thrown for 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Colt McCoy replaced Murray in Monday night's game and likely will take over as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.