Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy, Mel Kiper's No. 10 overall projected player in the upcoming draft, told ESPN on Tuesday that he's skipping the Orange Bowl and will declare for the NFL draft.

Murphy is one of the top prospects in the draft, as he's Kiper's No. 1-ranked defensive end. He is expected to be the latest in a long line of Clemson defensive linemen to go high in the draft, joining the likes of Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

"It really came fast," Murphy told ESPN of his time at Clemson. "Three years ago today, I was getting ready to head to Clemson. It was a really fast transition. Now there's a transition to the next level and next chapter of my life. Every big decision that I make, I go back to the family and make it a family and team decision. We all agreed on and thought it was the best decision."

Murphy is an end who is best suited for a 4-3 scheme, and he's expected to bring elite speed to that position. He's expected to run the 40-yard dash somewhere in the range of 4.6 seconds at the NFL combine. Murphy said what makes him unique is that level of speed combined with his power.

"There's that speed combined with very good strength in my long arm move," Murphy said. "Just those two things, being able to be a very fast defensive end and a speed rusher that's very powerful at the same time. Having offensive linemen thinking about those two things that are polar opposites."

Murphy projects to have a high ceiling in the NFL, as ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller has him as the No. 5 overall player in the draft.

He finished his Clemson career with elite production, as he compiled 36.0 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks in his three years. He earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2022.

When asked what a team will be getting when they pick him, Murphy said, "Really just a very elite player, honestly," he said. "The sky is the limit. The harder I work, the better player I know I can be."

Murphy appreciated the bond with his coaching staff and teammates at Clemson, especially the mix of characters in the defensive line room.

"Playing that last practice and having that bond that we had," he said. "That was going to be the hardest thing. ... Really, the entire defensive line. Just the mix of personalities. Making every day interesting, fun and funny."