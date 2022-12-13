BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve with a foot injury, effectively ending his season.

The Browns (5-8) have four games left, and a player on IR must stay there for four games.

Owusu-Koramoah suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland has now lost four linebackers with starts this year to season-ending injuries: Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Jacob Phillips and Anthony Walker Jr.

Owusu-Koramoah, in his second season out of Notre Dame, is fourth on the Browns with 70 tackles.