          Browns place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR

          3:39 PM ET
          Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve with a foot injury, effectively ending his season.

          The Browns (5-8) have four games left, and a player on IR must stay there for four games.

          Owusu-Koramoah suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

          Cleveland has now lost four linebackers with starts this year to season-ending injuries: Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Jacob Phillips and Anthony Walker Jr.

          Owusu-Koramoah, in his second season out of Notre Dame, is fourth on the Browns with 70 tackles.