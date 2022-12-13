HOUSTON -- Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss Houston's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, sources confirmed to ESPN .

Pierce could miss up to three games total with the injury, sources said. Houston's next three games are against the Chiefs, at the Tennessee Titans and against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pierce, a fourth-round pick out of Florida, injured the ankle in the early part of the fourth quarter of the Texans' 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He returned one possession later and had one carry for 2 yards before leaving again, this time for good.

Pierce is an NFL Offensive Rookie of The Year contender and the bright spot on a struggling offense averaging 16 points per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL. He is seventh in the NFL in rushing (939), leads all rookies in scrimmage yards with 1,104 (16th most in the NFL) and has scored five total touchdowns. He's second in the NFL in broken tackles (27) and fourth in rushing yards after contact (506).

The Texans' backup running backs are Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale, who have combined for 36 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown.

KPRC 2 Houston first reported news of Pierce's injury and expected absence.