Tom Brady can be a good sport when he wants and more from our NFL quotes of the week.

"It was s--- for me, to be honest. It was complete s--- [laughter]. But I try to be a gentleman. No, actually, I mean, look, it was a great play he made. I'm happy he's got the ball. I wish I didn't throw it, but I'm trying to be a good sport. Because a lot of times I'm not a good sport. I can be a pretty bad sport. In the moment when they get me in the right frame of mind, I'm actually a good sport."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on being asked to autograph a ball by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who had intercepted it during his team's 35-7 win over Tampa Bay, via his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray

"I'm almost tired of this DB s---. I'm finna go to receiver. I know I'm going for 1,500 [yards]."

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, on wanting to play wide receiver for Jalen Hurts

"My tough times would be a dream to someone else."

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, on his years as a backup QB

"Please stop running our skill [players] up the middle."

San Francisco 49ers great Jerry Rice, on the team's injuries

"I took a gamble. I booked a flight before the waiver went through."

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, on signing with the team. Mayfield ended up leading a winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders in his first action with the team.