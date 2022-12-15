With just four weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched their playoff spot in the NFC. However, the remaining top-10 teams in both conferences are still looking to lock in their spots for the postseason and have a chance to do so in Week 15.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are still looking to make a final push in the AFC, while the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to claim their respective NFC division titles.

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 as teams try to reach Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The playoffs begin Jan. 14, with 14 total teams making the field, seven from the NFC and seven from the AFC.

AFC

Opponent: Miami Dolphins (8-5) | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

BUF win OR

BUF tie + LAC loss OR

BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR

BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE tie + LAC tie

Opponent: Houston Texans (1-11-1) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

KC win OR

LAC loss OR

KC tie + LAC tie

Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:

KC tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR

KC tie + MIA loss + NE loss + NYJ tie OR

KC tie + MIA loss + NYJ loss + NE tie

NFC

Clinched:

Philadelphia Eagles -- playoff berth

Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

DAL win OR

DAL tie + NYG/WAS does not end in a tie OR

DAL tie + SEA loss or tie OR

SEA loss + DET loss or tie OR

SEA loss + WAS loss

Opponent: Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) | Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:

MIN win or tie

DET loss or tie

Opponent: Seattle Seahawks (7-6) | Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Prime Video

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:

SF win