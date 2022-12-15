        <
          2022 NFL Week 15 playoff-clinching scenarios

          With just four weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched their playoff spot in the NFC. However, the remaining top-10 teams in both conferences are still looking to lock in their spots for the postseason and have a chance to do so in Week 15.

          The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are still looking to make a final push in the AFC, while the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to claim their respective NFC division titles.

          Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 as teams try to reach Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The playoffs begin Jan. 14, with 14 total teams making the field, seven from the NFC and seven from the AFC.

          AFC

          Buffalo Bills (10-3)

          Opponent: Miami Dolphins (8-5) | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network

          Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

          • BUF win OR

          • BUF tie + LAC loss OR

          • BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR

          • BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE tie + LAC tie

          Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)

          Opponent: Houston Texans (1-11-1) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

          • KC win OR

          • LAC loss OR

          • KC tie + LAC tie

          Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:

          • KC tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR

          • KC tie + MIA loss + NE loss + NYJ tie OR

          • KC tie + MIA loss + NYJ loss + NE tie

          NFC

          Clinched:

          Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

          Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

          • DAL win OR

          • DAL tie + NYG/WAS does not end in a tie OR

          • DAL tie + SEA loss or tie OR

          • SEA loss + DET loss or tie OR

          • SEA loss + WAS loss

          Minnesota Vikings (10-3)

          Opponent: Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) | Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

          Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:

          • MIN win or tie

          • DET loss or tie

          San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

          Opponent: Seattle Seahawks (7-6) | Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Prime Video

          San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:

          • SF win