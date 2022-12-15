With just four weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched their playoff spot in the NFC. However, the remaining top-10 teams in both conferences are still looking to lock in their spots for the postseason and have a chance to do so in Week 15.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are still looking to make a final push in the AFC, while the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to claim their respective NFC division titles.
Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 as teams try to reach Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The playoffs begin Jan. 14, with 14 total teams making the field, seven from the NFC and seven from the AFC.
AFC
Buffalo Bills (10-3)
Opponent: Miami Dolphins (8-5) | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:
BUF win OR
BUF tie + LAC loss OR
BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR
BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE tie + LAC tie
Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)
Opponent: Houston Texans (1-11-1) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:
KC win OR
LAC loss OR
KC tie + LAC tie
Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:
KC tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR
KC tie + MIA loss + NE loss + NYJ tie OR
KC tie + MIA loss + NYJ loss + NE tie
NFC
Clinched:
Philadelphia Eagles -- playoff berth
Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Dallas clinches playoff berth with:
DAL win OR
DAL tie + NYG/WAS does not end in a tie OR
DAL tie + SEA loss or tie OR
SEA loss + DET loss or tie OR
SEA loss + WAS loss
Minnesota Vikings (10-3)
Opponent: Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) | Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:
MIN win or tie
DET loss or tie
San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
Opponent: Seattle Seahawks (7-6) | Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Prime Video
San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:
SF win