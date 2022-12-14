Tennessee junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt announced Wednesday he'll enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Hyatt is ESPN's 44th overall (No. 7 WR) prospect available, and he will skip the Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson on Dec. 30.

"So thankful for my teammates, coaches and all of Vol Nation," he wrote on Twitter. "It's been an amazing ride. After careful consideration, I have decided to begin preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. #VFL."

Hyatt caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Volunteers this season.

Hyatt becomes the second Tennessee wide receiver this week to make themselves draft-eligible, as senior Cedric Tillman did so on Monday.

Hyatt and Tillman, along with quarterback Hendon Hooker, were big reasons for the turnaround under coach Josh Heupel, as the program won 10 games for the first time since 2007.

Tennessee's offense led the country by averaging 538.1 yards a game, while its passing game (332.3 YPG) ranked third in the FBS.