PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles players on Wednesday swatted away comments by Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, who questioned how much Jalen Hurts has to do with Philadelphia's success.

That pushback was made most forcefully by Hurts' blindside protector, left tackle Jordan Mailata.

"I'm going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate, worry about this game. Micah should worry about his game this week, too. I don't know who the f--- they're playing, pardon my language. Just worry about who you got this week," Mailata said.

"That's how we do it here. I'm not going to worry about any other comments anybody said. That's just how we focus and run about our business. We've got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons."

Appearing on "The Voncast" with Von Miller recently, Parsons asked, "When you look at the Eagles, is it Hurts or the team?" When Miller responded, "I think it's a little bit of both, man." Parsons said, "It's system and team!"

"I'm not trying to make no enemies," Parsons said. "I just love the game so much. And I understand it so much that ...when things are off, I just can't hold it in. I almost got to say something."

Hurts declined to get into Parsons' remarks, saying only: "We're worried about the Bears right now."

Hurts is among the favorites for league MVP. He is tops in the league in quarterback rating (108.4) and touchdown to interception ratio (7.33) and is fourth in completion rate at 68% -- up from 61.3% in 2021.

Hurts, 24, is tied with Josh Allen and Joe Burrow for second-most total touchdowns (32) behind only Patrick Mahomes (35). On Sunday against the New York Giants, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 10-plus touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

The 12-1 Eagles hold a two-game lead over the 10-3 Cowboys and won their Week 6 matchup 23-17 -- a game that featured Cooper Rush at quarterback instead of Dak Prescott, who was injured.

The rematch is Dec. 24 in Dallas -- a game that will likely have even more drama given Parsons' comments. But for now, the Eagles are pushing it to the side.

"I have no comment," said receiver A.J. Brown, who is Hurts' good friend. "We'll worry about them when we see 'em."