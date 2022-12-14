The Houston Texans have signed quarterback Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Driskel was elevated for the third time last week against the Dallas Cowboys and played the same amount of snaps as the Texans' starting quarterback, Davis Mills.

Houston deployed a two-quarterback system on Sunday, with both Mills and Driskel playing 32 snaps. The approach worked, as the Texans' offense scored their second-most points of the season (23).

Driskel provided a change of pace as he was the read-option quarterback. He rushed for 36 yards on seven carries and threw for 38 yards and a touchdown. The score went to wideout Amari Rodgers, his first career receiving touchdown. Mills finished with 175 yards passing and completed 76% of his passes.

"I thought it was effective yesterday," coach Lovie Smith said during a Monday news conference. "Two different flavors, that's always tough for a defense to prepare for. ... That's what we did yesterday. No more than that. We'll see exactly what we do that gives us the best chance. We're just transitioning over to the Chiefs right now. So we'll see how that game-planning goes."

Since Driskel was elevated from the practice squad twice prior to last Sunday's game (in Weeks 1 and 2), he had to be signed to the active roster to play on game day going forward.

The Texans play the 10-3 Chiefs at home on Sunday.