Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for health-related reasons, the team announced Wednesday.

Vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson will handle Keim's duties on an interim basis.

The team said it will have no further comment "out of respect for privacy - which is required by law."

Keim, 50, has been the Cardinals' general manager since 2013 and signed an extension with the team in March that runs through the 2027 season.

The Cardinals are in the midst of a disappointing season, currently holding a 4-9 record after Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots. In that game, franchise quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending torn ACL.