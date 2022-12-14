DALLAS, Texas -- Jerry Jones' interest in Odell Beckham Jr. is not waning, but the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager said a decision on adding the free agent wide receiver has to be "sooner rather than later."

How soon?

"I don't want to talk about that but stand by," Jones said as the NFL owners' meetings wrapped up Tuesday at the Four Seasons Dallas. "This thing could break."

Beckham visited with the Cowboys last week and Jones has acknowledged Beckham is not ready to play yet as he continues to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee suffered in last season's Super Bowl.

Why does Jones still have the interest?

"Great players make great plays. Great ones make exceptional plays," Jones said. "And so I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays, if I may be arm waving about it, could be the difference in a world championship."

The Cowboys signed veteran T.Y. Hilton on Monday to a one-year deal that guarantees him $600,000 for the reminder of the season.

"I think he can help. Now (this week against Jacksonville)," Jones said. "He came in really in shape. And he's got all that experience."

Hilton practiced for the first time Wednesday and said he has spent 10 hours a day the past two days at The Star learning the system.

"I got a lot of calls," Hilton said. "I told my agent if I get the right call, right team, right situation -- I'm interested. I feel like this is the right situation for me."

That the Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot with a win this week against the Jaguars and improve to 11-3 was a factor on Hilton's decision. He said he is healthy after coming back from neck surgery last season. He said he is learning how to "speak Cowboy," as he has met with offensive assistant Kyle Valero since signing.

"I think I can bring veteran leadership," Hilton said. "My job is to help these guys as much as I can, help them with my knowledge. Right now, I just want to concentrate on staying in the playbook. I've been studying the past two days, probably 15 hours, so just getting this thing down. However way I can help, I'm willing to help."

Hilton said it would be the coaches' decision as to whether he can play this week.

When he does play, what does he do best?

"Make plays," Hilton said.

Maybe like Beckham, too.