Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said his finger injury wasn't a normal dislocation. The bone came through the skin, he said, which prompted him to miss nearly all of Sunday's victory over the Cleveland Browns.

But despite the injury, he has been able to practice in a limited capacity all week and is feeling "great," which is a good sign for the Bengals ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I kind of went in shock," Boyd said after Thursday's practice. "I never really had any major injuries, thank god, let alone being able to see a bone. So, it kind of threw me off. "But at the same time, my adrenaline was pumping. So, it wasn't really hurting or fazing me. The only thing I was worried about was getting back out there to help my guys."

Boyd, a seventh-year veteran who has 655 receiving yards and four touchdowns, went directly to the locker room and did not return.

According to Boyd, there were no other major dislocations or torn ligaments. On Wednesday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Boyd had the injury flushed out to avoid any potential infections.

Taylor effectively labeled Boyd day-to-day with the finger injury, which has kept him limited during the first two practices of the week. Cincinnati's Tee Higgins, who played one snap in Week 14 against Cleveland, was also limited, with a hamstring issue.

Boyd said Higgins' status for the Browns game made his own injury an even tougher situation.

"When I went down, I kind of felt like I had to stay out there even if I had to be a decoy, but we have great receivers in the room, which you all see," Boyd said.

In their absence, Cincinnati's Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor filled the void and made key plays, especially on a scoring drive that helped the Bengals (9-4) end a five-game losing streak to the Browns and win their fifth straight game this season.

Boyd is preparing to face the Buccaneers (6-7), who are leading the NFC South. Cincinnati is looking to sweep its four games against that division this season and keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North.

Cincinnati's top slot receiver knows his injured finger is going to hurt. But a little extra-strength ibuprofen and some good padding should be enough to get him through game day.

"At the end of the day, I can play," Boyd said. "I can move my legs. I can make it work."