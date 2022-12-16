The season has come to its final stretch, but that hasn't stopped the NFL's finest from donning their best duds in the pregame tunnel.

On Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers took on the Seattle Seahawks. DK Metcalf rocked an incredible orange and white checkerboard jacket to go with white pants and shirt. Trent Williams didn't disappoint on the opposing side, displaying another patterned jacket with a silver chain.

Here are the best fits from the start of NFL Week 15.