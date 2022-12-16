Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, one of nation's offensive linemen, has declared his intention to enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Skoronski, a junior who recently became the first unanimous All-American in team history, is listed as the top offensive lineman and No. 6 overall prospect for the draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper. He's No. 8 in the consensus rankings of ESPN's draft experts.

A three-time All-Big Ten selection, Skoronski was named the Big Ten's offensive lineman of the year this fall, and a finalist for the Outland Trophy, going to the nation's top interior lineman. Pro Football Focus graded him as the nation's top pass blocker this season, as he allowed only only six pressures on 480 pass-blocking snaps.

"It was not an easy decision to leave Northwestern with eligibility remaining," Skoronski wrote on Twitter. "I had always planned to be here for four years. But Northwestern has put me in a position that allows me to leave early."

He added that he plans to complete his degree following the draft. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Skoronski is the grandson of former NFL offensive tackle Bob Skoronski, a Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame selection who helped the Packers to five NFL championships and the organization's first two Super Bowl titles.