Doug Kezirian explains that he is taking the Cardinals to cover, as long as Russell Wilson does not play for the Broncos. (0:31)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who had his first three-touchdown game Sunday in the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, was fined $23,020 for bumping an official in the second quarter of the game, multiple sources told ESPN on Friday.

"I know they're going to fine me,'' Jeudy said Wednesday. "It is what it is. I know the consequences of the situation and I'm going to learn from it."

After a Russell Wilson incompletion on a pass intended for Brandon Johnson with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half, Jeudy angrily took off his helmet while still on the field of play, yelled at field judge Tripp Sutter as the receiver moved toward the Broncos' bench and then bumped Sutter, shoulder to shoulder.

He was fined an additional $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet, sources said.

At the time, Jeudy, who could have been ejected from the game for physical contact to an official, had one reception for 3 yards. He went on to finish the game with eight receptions for 78 yards and three touchdowns.

Jeudy had been asked about the outburst immediately following the game as well.

"I was just -- on that certain play, I got held,'' he said. "I was just frustrated because we didn't have things going, so I was out there playing with frustration wanting to make a play for my team. I feel like at that point, I was just held and that should've been called, but I have to know how to control my anger and just move on from there.''

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said earlier this week that he spoke to Jeudy about the play, both during the game as well as on Monday.

"I didn't see it happen on the field. I was told by the referee that it had happened, so I went to address it right away and talk with him,'' Hackett said. "He definitely knew that he was wrong. That's unacceptable. You can't do that. We've addressed that and I know that he knows he can't do that. I know he was very frustrated at the time, but that's just something you can't do."