TEMPE, Ariz. -- The law firm representing former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler filed a request for arbitration with multiple claims against the Cardinals on Wednesday in the wake of Kugler's firing in Mexico City before Arizona's game against the San Francisco 49ers for allegedly touching a female security guard.

Kugler's lawyer, Michael Petitti, said the allegations against Kugler "are simply untrue."

Kugler, in his first comments since being fired, called the allegations "mysterious" and said it could be a case of "miscommunication or mistaken identity."

"I want to clear my name," Kugler said.

Kugler was fired after the alleged incident, which took place on Nov. 20, the night before the game, multiple sources told ESPN. Kugler was sent home the next morning.

In a press release, Petitti said the Cardinals "dismissed Kugler from the organization without conducting a thorough investigation or interviewing him."

"Coach and his family have been desperate to understand from the Cardinals front office and others what rationale or evidence was used to terminate him for cause," Petitti said.

Kugler said respecting women is a "core value" of his and something he's "instilled in my children and the players that I coach."

"My family and I will cooperate fully and honestly with the NFL, Cardinals, or any other agency to get to the truth in this matter and restore my reputation," Kugler said in the release. "There are incredible people that work in the game -- from league level to my players, fellow coaches, and incredible support staff.

"I simply want to get back to doing what I love, and would like my family to have peace."

In November, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he was "really limited" in what he could comment on, including specifically addressing the reasons for Kugler's firing, because it had become a legal matter.