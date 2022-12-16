SEATTLE -- Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is expected to have surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand and hopes to return at some point before the end of the regular season, a source told ESPN.

Seattle's leading receiver broke the metacarpal bone that connects to his index finger late in the team's 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, according to coach Pete Carroll. The source said Friday that Lockett is expected to have surgery soon and that he could miss as few as one game.

The Seahawks, who fell to 7-7 and are on the outside looking in at the NFC wild-card standings, will play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Eve before closing out the regular season with home games against the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams.

Carroll said postgame that the injury is a spiral crack and that it's "very similar" to the break running back Rashaad Penny suffered in training camp in 2018. Penny was injured on Aug. 13, had surgery two days later and was back for the Seahawks' Sept. 9 opener.

Carroll did not have any update on Lockett during his Seattle Sports radio show Friday morning other than to confirm the nature of the injury. He said the team doesn't know how long linebacker Jordyn Brooks will be out after leaving the 49ers game in the second half because of a sore neck. The Seahawks also lost nose tackle Bryan Mone Thursday night to what Carroll called a "significant" ACL injury.

Lockett was hurt on Seattle's last drive, Carroll said. He finished with seven catches for 68 yards, snapping his franchise-record streak of six consecutive games with a receiving touchdown. He leads the Seahawks with 964 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns, while his 78 catches are one behind DK Metcalf.

Lockett, 30, has missed only two games in eight NFL seasons, one because of a broken leg late in 2016 and the other due to COVID-19 last year.

"I can't fathom playing without Tyler," Carroll said postgame. "I got a chance to hang with him, just to try to express what it's like to be working with a guy like this for so long. He's such an incredible player. He's not in tremendous pain. He's got a broken hand. You feel sorry for him, but he's such a magnificent football player and a member of the team and member of the community and our area and our fans ... that we're going to miss the heck out of him for whatever he misses."

Lockett is in his first season as an offensive captain.

"It sucks," said safety Quandre Diggs, one of Lockett's closest friends on the Seahawks. "Especially a guy like that gives it his all. The things that he does for the organization, that he does for this team, he's one of the vocal leaders, he's a captain for a reason. He's done it for a long time. He's somebody that I have a hell of a lot of respect for. I'll be there for him, of course."

Lockett's absence will push veteran Marquise Goodwin from the No. 3 to the No. 2 role behind Metcalf. Carroll said second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is close to returning from the broken hand that landed him on injured reserve. He's eligible to return next week.

The 49ers' win clinched the NFC West and gave the Seahawks their fourth loss in five games following a 6-3 start. They're currently one spot out of the NFC playoff standings, behind the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) and New York Giants (7-5-1) in wild-card seeding.