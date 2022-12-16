NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to coach Mike Vrabel.

Burks has been in the concussion protocol and has not practiced since suffering a violent hit from Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Marcus Epps two weeks ago. Epps was penalized for unnecessary roughness but wasn't fined.

Without Burks, who has 25 receptions for 359 yards and a touchdown this season, the Titans' options at wide receiver include Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Racey McMath and Chris Conley. Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey and Reggie Roberson Jr. are practice squad options who could be elevated for game day.

Vrabel also ruled out wide receiver C.J. Board, running back Dontrell Hilliard, defensive lineman Denico Autry, cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery, and safety Amani Hooker.

Autry practiced Wednesday and Thursday for the first time since injuring his knee against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. The veteran defensive lineman said his knee felt fine Thursday, but he was not available for practice Friday.

The Titans could get help at defensive back and linebacker if they designate Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Zach Cunningham to return from injured reserve after opening their 21-day practice windows earlier this week. Cunningham took part in practice but wore a precautionary yellow jersey.