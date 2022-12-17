CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mitch Trubisky will continue as Kenny Pickett's replacement and start for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the team announced Saturday.

Trubisky will start in place of Pickett, who remains in the protocol after suffering a concussion in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Trubisky had split first-team reps with Mason Rudolph in practice with Pickett, who was downgraded from doubtful to out Saturday.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity," Trubisky said Friday. "I'll be ready to go. I feel like I had a good week of practice. I'm ready to bounce back. Mindset is ready to go. We'll take care of the football, we'll move it and be smart, making decisions, and if all guys just do their job, play together, feel good about this week."

Trubisky, the Chicago Bears' 2017 first-round pick, started the first four games of the season before being benched for Pickett at halftime of a Week 4 loss to the New York Jets.

Against the Ravens, Trubisky threw three interceptions, two with the Steelers in scoring position. He has 4 touchdowns, 5 interceptions and a 63.3% completion rate this season.

"Just gotta make a better decisions, just gotta protect the football," Trubisky said. "Made some really good throws out there. We moved the ball up and down the field, but obviously I gotta take care of the football, especially down in the red zone so we can come away with points. I'm looking forward to bouncing back this week and getting that opportunity."

Rudolph, slated to be active Sunday for the first time this season, last started in Week 10 of the 2021 season, a tie with the Detroit Lions.

"I have experience coming in, whether it's starting the game, coming into the game," Rudolph said. "So I think whatever happens, I'll be ready. I'm prepared for it."