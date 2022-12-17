Colts' special teams comes up big with blocked punt return for a touchdown

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts, taking advantage of an early defensive stand against the Minnesota Vikings, blocked a punt that was plucked from the air by linebacker JoJo Domann, who returned it 24 yards for a touchdown.

The Colts had just forced a fourth down for the Vikings when defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart converged on quarterback Kirk Cousins. That put the Vikings in a punt situation. Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo managed to penetrate the coverage from the inside and got a hand on punter Ryan Wright's attempt.

The deflection sent the ball flying up in the air, allowing Domann to easily catch it on the run.

The score put the Colts up 10-0 in the first quarter.

The Colts have sorely needed non-offensive touchdowns this season given their struggling offense, which ranks 31st in scoring.