MINNEAPOLIS -- Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Vikings with a right ankle injury.

Taylor left the game on the first series of the day after catching a 13-yard pass, his only touch of the day.

He was examined by trainers on the sideline before moving into the medical tent and, eventually, the locker room. Taylor has struggled with ankle soreness throughout the season, missing three games over a span of five weeks in October and November.

But he had been slowly improving and figured to have benefited from the Colts' bye last week.

The Colts will be left with running backs Deon Jackson and Zack Moss the rest of the way.