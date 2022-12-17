CLEVELAND -- The Baltimore Ravens rush off the edge got a boost for Saturday's game against quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut after five straight weeks of being inactive. Ojabo's first game comes eight months and 29 days since he tore his left Achilles tendon on his pro day at Michigan.

A projected top-15 pick before the injury, Ojabo slid to Baltimore in the second round.

Baltimore ranks fifth in the NFL with 39 sacks, but the Ravens haven't received much off the edge recently from their veteran outside linebackers. Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul have failed to record a sack over the last three games.

In his final season at Michigan, Ojabo delivered a career-beset 11 sacks and five forced fumbles (which led all Power 5 players) in his only full season of college football.