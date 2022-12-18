Josh Allen has Bills up with three first-half TD passes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills took a 7-3 lead against the Miami Dolphins thanks to an impressive 14-yard touchdown throw from quarterback Josh Allen to Quintin Morris. The score was promptly celebrated in Highmark Stadium with snowballs thrown from the stands and showers of snow thrown into the air throughout the stadium.

The four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive came directly after the Dolphins scored the first points of the night with a 39-yard field goal at the end of a 14-play drive that took almost eight minutes.

The scoring drive, however, looked easy for the Bills with Allen completing all three passes, including a 45-yard play to tight end Dawson Knox.

Allen then placed the touchdown throw in the perfect spot for Morris on the fourth play of the drive, resulting in the first receiving TD of Morris' career. Bills tight ends have now caught 14 touchdowns in the past two seasons. Only two were caught by someone other than Knox.

The Dolphins narrowed the score to 7-6 early in the second quarter, but Allen went to work and hit Nyheim Hines with a 10-yard TD pass midway through the second quarter for a 14-6 lead.

Miami rode a resurgent ground game to make it 14-13 late in the first half as Salvon Ahmed scored from 11 yards out.

But Allen struck again when he scrambled to his right and found James Cook in the end zone for a four-yard score with no time remaining in the half. The Bills led 21-13.