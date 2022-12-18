CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears lost two players to injury early in the first quarter of their Weekm15 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field.

Right guard Teven Jenkins sustained a neck injury on the sixth play of the Bears' opening drive that left him face down on the field for several minutes as medical personnel worked to get him on his back and onto a stretcher. Bears players surrounded Jenkins as he was mobilized and transported off the field on a cart.

Minutes later, the Bears ruled Jenkins out for the remainder of the game. Michael Schofield replaced Jenkins at right guard.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown sustained a concussion on the fifth play of Chicago's opening drive after catching a 20-yard pass from quarterback Justin Fields. St. Brown was seen clutching the right side of his helmet on the field before briefly visiting the medical tent before walking back to the locker room with trainers. His return is questionable.

Chicago was already playing without wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and N'Keal Harry (knee). Harry was listed as questionable for the Eagles game after practicing in full all three days during the week.