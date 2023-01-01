Panthers' Tommy Tremble hauls in 17-yard opening drive touchdown

TAMPA, Fla.-- Fresh off rushing for a team single-game record 320 yards last week against the Detroit Lions, the Carolina Panthers opened with an all-out passing attack Sunday for a quick 7-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quarterback Sam Darnold connected with tight end Tommy Tremble for a 17-yard touchdown to cap the game's first series, on which four of the six plays were passes.

Darnold was 4-for-4 for 60 yards and the touchdown, similar to the 29-yard touchdown catch Tremble had against Tampa Bay earlier this season on a pass from P.J. Walker. It was the second straight game Carolina scored a touchdown on its opening drive after having none in the first 14 games.

The Panthers are 6-3 when scoring first and 0-6 when allowing the first points. They are the only winless team when allowing the first points this season.