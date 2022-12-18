LOS ANGELES -- The Tennessee Titans got a much-needed turnover to end the first half when rookie cornerback Roger McCreary caught a pass while falling out of bounds and tipped it back to teammate Joshua Kalu for an interception in the corner of the end zone against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The interception kept the Chargers from scoring to take a lead into halftime, and instead, the half ended 7-7.

Kalu's interception was the first in his four-year career. It also ended Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's streak of 162 passes without an interception.

The Titans entered the game desperately in need of generating turnovers after not having done so since Week 10 when Terrance Mitchell intercepted Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.