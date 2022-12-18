Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves the game early in the third quarter with a concussion after taking a hit while diving for a first down. (0:30)

DENVER -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy left Sunday's contest against the Denver Broncos early in the third quarter with a concussion and was ruled out for the game.

McCoy, starting in place of the injured Kyler Murray, who tore an ACL in a Monday night loss to the New England Patriots, went down after a 1-yard run. He got up on his hands and knees but fell back to the ground.

After McCoy was evaluated on the field by the Cardinals' medical staff, a cart drove onto the turf to bring him to the locker room, but he refused the ride and walked to the locker room on his own.

Arizona's third-string quarterback, Trace McSorley, replaced McCoy.

Of the two other quarterbacks on the team, David Blough was inactive for Sunday's game. He was signed to the active roster, and quarterback Carson Strong was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Also on that play, right tackle Kelvin Beachum went down but walked to the sideline with the help of a trainer. He was initially listed as questionable to return because of knee and ankle injuries but he later returned to the game.