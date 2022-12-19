Former Texas A&M starting quarterback Haynes King is set to transfer to Georgia Tech, a source confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

King, who began the past two seasons as Texas A&M's starter, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2 as a graduate transfer. He had 1,220 passing yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season, while struggling with injury for the second straight year.

King sustained a season-ending leg fracture after starting the first two games of the 2021 season.

Rated as the No. 46 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, King will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Georgia Tech. Freshman Conner Weigman, an ESPN top-30 recruit in the 2022 class, finished the season as Texas A&M's starting quarterback.

The Yellow Jackets promoted Brent Key as head coach Nov. 29. Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims, who opened the 2022 season as the starter, entered the transfer portal last month and committed Sunday to Nebraska.

The Longview News-Journal first reported King's decision to transfer to Georgia Tech.