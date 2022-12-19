Ryan Clark explains why Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will take down the Rams. (0:50)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Sammy Watkins experiment is over for the Green Bay Packers.

A source confirmed that he has been released before Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

It comes as rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is set to return from his ankle injury, putting the Packers receiver group back at full strength. The Packers want to see what Doubs and fellow rookie Christian Watson can do together. As a tandem, they've been on the field together for only 52 snaps this season. Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard also are healthy.

The Packers signed Watkins this offseason to a one-year, $1.85 million deal with the hope that he could reverse his history of injuries and revive a once promising career. He was their only veteran signing after trading away Davante Adams in March. But after two games, the former first-round pick sustained a hamstring injury and went on injured reserve.

Watkins, 29, had only 13 catches for 206 yards and no touchdowns this season.

NFL Network first reported the news.