JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson likely will miss the remainder of the season with a meniscus injury in his right knee.

"I hate it for him because he's played extremely well this season," head coach Doug Pederson said Monday.

Robinson was hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 40-34 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field. Second-year player Walker Little replaced him in the lineup and will start at left tackle.

Robinson -- the No. 34 overall pick in 2017 -- signed a three-year, $52.750 million contract ($33 million guaranteed) with the Jaguars in May after the team used the franchise tag on him in March.

The Jaguars also are dealing with a hamstring injury to right tackle Jawaan Taylor, but Pederson said Taylor will play against the New York Jets on Thursday night.

The Jaguars (6-8) trail the Tennessee Titans (7-7) by one game in the AFC South. The teams will play in Jacksonville in Week 18.