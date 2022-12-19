Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday's victory over the Chicago Bears, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter, when Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson drove him into ground.

Hurts has had a breakout season while leading the Eagles to the NFL's best record at 13-1. He has accounted for 35 total touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing), passed for 3,472 yards and rushed for 747 in 14 games. He has thrown just five interceptions and his completing 67.3% of his pass attempts.