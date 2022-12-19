Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked Monday afternoon at the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, in relation to a nonviolent family issue, according to a spokesperson at the Bristol County Sheriff's Office.

Jackson was transported to the station by Fall River police after a probate court appearance.

"We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson," the Chargers said in a statement Monday. "We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time."

The sheriff's department didn't provide additional information on the matter. Fall River police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chargers placed Jackson, 27, on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson joined the Chargers over the offseason, signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract in free agency. In five games, Jackson recorded two pass deflections.

An undrafted free agent in 2017, Jackson signed with the New England Patriots, for whom he played four seasons and led the NFL with 25 interceptions over that span while earning a Super Bowl ring and Pro Bowl recognition.