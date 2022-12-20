Robert Griffin III and Adam Schefter give their best Lambeau Leaps before the kickoff of Rams vs. Packers. (0:58)

Peyton and Eli Manning's final edition of "ManningCast" this year capped the Week 15 action.

The duo was on hand for "Monday Night Football" as the Los Angeles Rams faced the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Mannings welcomed San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, retired linebackers DeMarcus Ware and Ray Lewis and noted Packers fan/rapper Lil Wayne to the broadcast.

Here are the best "ManningCast" moments from Monday night:

Fantasy managers, stand up!