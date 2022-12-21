Marcus Spears sees improvements in the Packers, but still doesn't think they'll reach the playoffs. (1:00)

Spears: Let's not get carried away by the Packers' win (1:00)

Cincinnati Bengals defenders throw shade at Tom Brady and more from our NFL quotes of the week.

"He was fairly OK, but not good enough to win."

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's first-half performance Sunday, referring to Brady's comment that the Bengals had a "fairly tough" defense on the SiriusXM "Let's Go!" podcast

"We're a 'fairly tough defense,' with four turnovers, what would you say -- tough as nails?"

Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt poking fun at Brady's comments

"I don't think they were really that much of a hard assignment."

Carolina Panthers backup cornerback, Keith Taylor Jr. said on guarding Pittsburgh Steelers receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, who combined for 12 catches and 151 receiving yards against Carolina

"I think I've been 'randomly selected' after every three-sack game of my career."

Arizona Cardinals linebacker J.J. Watt on Twitter after being selected for a drug test

"What an incredible game between Argentina and France! Makes you totally forget about anything crazy that may have happened in the NFL yesterday."

Sarah Ryan, wife of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, on Twitter about Argentina's World Cup final win taking attention away from the Colts' historic loss

"Now you got to keep the goatee!"

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on coach Brian Daboll's new look