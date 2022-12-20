FRISCO, Texas -- Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said to "stand by" on his team adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. On Tuesday, Jones tapped the brakes on the potential addition while speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

"As of this morning we don't have anything," Jones said, adding, "The reality is though that time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the playoffs and so every day diminishes our chances of going forward."

If Beckham joined the Cowboys, the plan was to place him on injured reserve after he spent a day on the active roster as he returns from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee suffered in last seasons' Super Bowl. He would have to miss four games on injured reserve, which if he were to sign this week, would mean he would miss at least the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Cowboys have not advanced past the divisional round of the playoff since 1995 and if they are to do so this year, they likely would have to win three road postseason games on the road as a wild-card team. Their last three road playoff wins have occurred in the 1992, 1991 and 1980 seasons.

Last week, the Cowboys added veteran free agent receiver T.Y. Hilton in part because he was able to play immediately. Hilton was inactive against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been impressed.

"I can't tell you how remarkable it is to see a guy show up in December in the NFL and show up and be able to handle a system the way he has," Moore said. "I think he's awesome for that room and, as we continue to build this thing, he's going to be an awesome contributor to it."