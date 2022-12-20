Marcus Spears isn't worried about the Eagles down the stretch while Jalen Hurts recovers from a shoulder injury. (1:55)

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Tuesday that quarterback Jalen Hurts has a sprained right shoulder, but he isn't ruling him out for Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sirianni called Hurts one of the "toughest" players he knows and someone who "heals fast," so he isn't going to put a timetable on the injury to his throwing shoulder.

"I do not put it past Jalen Hurts, I don't put anything past Jalen Hurts as far as his physical and mental toughness,'' coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday. "There's a chance he can play this week.''

Hurts on Tuesday said there is "definitely a chance" he will be able to play Saturday and he's taking things day by day. He nodded when asked if he's able to throw.

Sirianni acknowledged that they will keep Hurts' safety in mind but said the Eagles will prepare for both Hurts and Gardner Minshew to play in Saturday's game at Dallas.

"We will play him when he's ready to play,'' Sirianni said. "If that's this week, it's this week. If it's next week, it's next week. When Jalen's ready to play, he's ready to play. All aspects of it.''

Hurts' injury occurred at the end of the third quarter Sunday in the Eagles' victory over the Chicago Bears when he was driven into the ground by defensive lineman Trevis Gipson following a 3-yard run. Hurts stayed on the ground for a few moments following the hit but continued playing and finished the game. He threw for 315 yards with two interceptions and ran for 61 yards and three scores in the 25-20 victory.

Jalen Hurts having historic season Jalen Hurts has 35 combined touchdowns this season, tied with Randall Cunningham for the most in a season in Eagles franchise history. Player, season TDs Jalen Hurts, 2022 35 Randall Cunningham, 1990 35 Donovan McNabb, 2004 34 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Hurts ran the ball a team-high 17 times Sunday. The Bears registered 13 quarterback hits on him, the third-highest total in Week 15, per ESPN Stats & Information research. His 184 QB contacts on the season are the third-most, behind only Justin Fields of the Bears (202) and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants (186).

The 13-1 Eagles need just one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. There's a good chance Minshew will be the one under center against the Cowboys as the Eagles try to wrap up the division title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Hurts has had a breakout season, accounting for 35 total touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing) to tie Randall Cunningham's franchise record while passing for 3,472 yards and rushing for 747 yards in 14 games. He has had just five passes intercepted and is completing 67.3% of his attempts.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.