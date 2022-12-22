With just three weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. More teams have claimed their spots in the NFC and AFC. However, the race to the playoffs continues as top teams in both conferences are still looking to lock in their spots for the postseason and have a chance to do so in Week 16
The Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to make a final push in their quest for the AFC North title, while the New York Giants are hoping to take a big step toward an NFC playoff spot when they face the Minnesota Vikings.
Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 as teams try to reach Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The playoffs begin Jan. 14, with 14 total teams making the field, seven from the NFC and seven from the AFC.
NFL playoff matchups as it stands
AFC
(7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
(6) Los Angeles Chargers at (3) Cincinnati Bengals
(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans
Wild-card round bye: (1) Buffalo Bills
Teams that have clinched postseason berths: Bills, Chiefs (AFC West)
NFC
(7) Washington Commanders at (2) Minnesota Vikings
(6) New York Giants at (3) San Francisco 49ers
(5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wild-card round bye: (1) Philadelphia Eagles
Teams that have clinched postseason berths: Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers (NFC West), Vikings (NFC North)
Week 16 AFC playoff-clinching scenarios
Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
Opponent: Atlanta Falcons (5-9) | Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:
BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR
BAL win + NE loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR
BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ loss OR
BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + LAC win OR
BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + NYJ tie OR
BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + LAC win OR
BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR
BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ tie + MIA loss + LAC win OR
NE loss + NYJ loss + CLE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + TEN loss or tie + LAC win
Buffalo Bills (11-3)
Opponent: Chicago Bears (3-11) | Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:
BUF win or tie OR
MIA loss or tie
Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)
Opponent: New England Patriots (7-7) | Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:
CIN win or tie OR
NYJ loss or tie
Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
Opponent: Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) | Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Chargers clinch playoff berth with:
LAC win + LV loss or tie + NE loss + NYJ loss OR
LAC win + LV loss or tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + MIA loss OR
LAC win + LV loss or tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss
Week 16 NFC playoff-clinching scenarios
New York Giants (8-5-1)
Opponent: Minnesota Vikings (11-3) | Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Giants clinch playoff berth with:
NYG win + WAS loss + DET loss OR
NYG win + WAS loss + SEA loss OR
NYG win + DET loss + SEA loss
Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)
Opponent: Dallas Cowboys (10-4) | Saturday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
PHI win or tie
Philadelphia clinches home-field advantage and NFC's lone first-round bye with:
PHI win OR
PHI tie + MIN loss or tie