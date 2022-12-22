Marcus Spears sees improvements in the Packers, but still doesn't think they'll reach the playoffs. (1:00)

Spears: Let's not get carried away by the Packers' win (1:00)

With just three weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. More teams have claimed their spots in the NFC and AFC. However, the race to the playoffs continues as top teams in both conferences are still looking to lock in their spots for the postseason and have a chance to do so in Week 16

The Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to make a final push in their quest for the AFC North title, while the New York Giants are hoping to take a big step toward an NFC playoff spot when they face the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 as teams try to reach Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The playoffs begin Jan. 14, with 14 total teams making the field, seven from the NFC and seven from the AFC.

NFL playoff matchups as it stands

AFC

Teams that have clinched postseason berths: Bills, Chiefs (AFC West)

NFC

Teams that have clinched postseason berths: Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers (NFC West), Vikings (NFC North)

Week 16 AFC playoff-clinching scenarios

Opponent: Atlanta Falcons (5-9) | Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR

BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR

BAL win + NE loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR

BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ loss OR

BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + LAC win OR

BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + NYJ tie OR

BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + LAC win OR

BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR

BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ tie + MIA loss + LAC win OR

NE loss + NYJ loss + CLE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + TEN loss or tie + LAC win

Opponent: Chicago Bears (3-11) | Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

BUF win or tie OR

MIA loss or tie

Opponent: New England Patriots (7-7) | Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:

CIN win or tie OR

NYJ loss or tie

Opponent: Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) | Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Chargers clinch playoff berth with:

LAC win + LV loss or tie + NE loss + NYJ loss OR

LAC win + LV loss or tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + MIA loss OR

LAC win + LV loss or tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss

Week 16 NFC playoff-clinching scenarios

Opponent: Minnesota Vikings (11-3) | Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Giants clinch playoff berth with:

NYG win + WAS loss + DET loss OR

NYG win + WAS loss + SEA loss OR

NYG win + DET loss + SEA loss

Opponent: Dallas Cowboys (10-4) | Saturday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

PHI win or tie

Philadelphia clinches home-field advantage and NFC's lone first-round bye with:

PHI win OR

PHI tie + MIN loss or tie