        <
        >

          2022 NFL Week 16 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings

          play
          Spears: Let's not get carried away by the Packers' win (1:00)

          Marcus Spears sees improvements in the Packers, but still doesn't think they'll reach the playoffs. (1:00)

          9:00 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          With just three weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. More teams have claimed their spots in the NFC and AFC. However, the race to the playoffs continues as top teams in both conferences are still looking to lock in their spots for the postseason and have a chance to do so in Week 16

          The Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to make a final push in their quest for the AFC North title, while the New York Giants are hoping to take a big step toward an NFC playoff spot when they face the Minnesota Vikings.

          Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 as teams try to reach Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The playoffs begin Jan. 14, with 14 total teams making the field, seven from the NFC and seven from the AFC.

          NFL playoff matchups as it stands

          AFC

          Teams that have clinched postseason berths: Bills, Chiefs (AFC West)

          NFC

          Teams that have clinched postseason berths: Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers (NFC West), Vikings (NFC North)

          Week 16 AFC playoff-clinching scenarios

          Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

          Opponent: Atlanta Falcons (5-9) | Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

          Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

          • BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR

          • BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR

          • BAL win + NE loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR

          • BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ loss OR

          • BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + LAC win OR

          • BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + NYJ tie OR

          • BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + LAC win OR

          • BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR

          • BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ tie + MIA loss + LAC win OR

          • NE loss + NYJ loss + CLE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + TEN loss or tie + LAC win

          Buffalo Bills (11-3)

          Opponent: Chicago Bears (3-11) | Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

          Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

          • BUF win or tie OR

          • MIA loss or tie

          Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)

          Opponent: New England Patriots (7-7) | Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

          Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:

          • CIN win or tie OR

          • NYJ loss or tie

          Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

          Opponent: Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) | Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Chargers clinch playoff berth with:

          • LAC win + LV loss or tie + NE loss + NYJ loss OR

          • LAC win + LV loss or tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + MIA loss OR

          • LAC win + LV loss or tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss

          Week 16 NFC playoff-clinching scenarios

          New York Giants (8-5-1)

          Opponent: Minnesota Vikings (11-3) | Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

          Giants clinch playoff berth with:

          • NYG win + WAS loss + DET loss OR

          • NYG win + WAS loss + SEA loss OR

          • NYG win + DET loss + SEA loss

          Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

          Opponent: Dallas Cowboys (10-4) | Saturday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

          Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

          • PHI win or tie

          Philadelphia clinches home-field advantage and NFC's lone first-round bye with:

          • PHI win OR

          • PHI tie + MIN loss or tie