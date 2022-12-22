The rosters for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl have been leaking out since Monday with the full reveal coming Wednesday evening. The Philadelphia Eagles had the most selections with eight players (six starters). The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs were next with seven selections each.

The Pro Bowl is determined by a combination of fans and coaches votes. Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce all received top votes from fans and made their respective teams.

The NFL announced in September that it would no longer play a conventional football game at the Pro Bowl, and is instead opting for a re-branded series of events that will include multiple skill competitions in addition to three flag football games. Peyton Manning has been named the AFC coach and will be joined by hall-of-famer Ray Lewis as his defensive coordinator and Mexico Women's Flag National Team quarterback Diana Flores as offensive coordinator. Eli Manning was named the NFC coach alongside DeMarcus Ware as defensive coordinator and U.S. Woman's Flag National Team quarterback Vanita Krouch as offensive coordinator.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (ABC/ESPN).

Here's a team-by-team look at the players chosen for this season's game. Analysis of top snubs is here:

Pro Bowlers: Josh Allen, QB (2), Stefon Diggs, WR (3), Mitch Morse, C (1), Jordan Poyer, S (1)

For the Bills, this year marks long-awaited nods for Morse and Poyer, both of whom are over the age of 30 and making their first Pro Bowls. Poyer was named first-team All-Pro for the first time last season and is tied for fifth in the league with four interceptions. Morse is a leader on the offensive line and has started every game he has played in his career (108). The nods for Allen and Diggs were expected, but it is notable this is a third straight season for Diggs, meaning he has been named to the Pro Bowl each year he has been in Buffalo.

Did you know? The Bills did not have any player leading at his position in the fan vote, which counts for a third of the voting process alongside coaches and players. Despite that, four Bills made the roster, which is two more than last year (LT Dion Dawkins and Diggs). -- Alaina Getzenberg

Pro Bowlers: Tyreek Hill, WR (7), Terron Armstead, OT (4), Xavien Howard, CB (4)

Hill received the second-most votes of any player with more than 293,000 votes -- a much-deserved honor after setting a career-high in receiving yards through just 14 games. Armstead was the Dolphins' most important free-agent signing and has solidified the NFL's worst offensive line from a season ago. Howard's numbers are down slightly from a season ago, but he has still tallied three takeaways as the Dolphins' No. 1 cornerback.

Did you know? Last week, Hill became the first player in Dolphins franchise history with 1,500 receiving yards. The now seven-time Pro Bowler is 412 yards away from breaking Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Pro Bowlers: Matthew Judon, OLB (4)

Reflective of the Patriots' 7-7 season, the team has just one Pro Bowler. It is hard to argue with the low total. This is Judon's fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and second straight with the Patriots. He has a career-high 14.5 sacks this season, becoming the fourth Patriots player with back-to-back 10-plus sack totals after reaching 12.5 sacks in his first season with the Patriots in 2021. Perennial Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater had his spot go to the Jets' Justin Hardee.

Did you know? Andre Tippett is the only Patriots player to record more sacks in a season than Judon. The Pro Football Hall of Famer recorded 18.5 sacks in 1984 and 16.5 sacks in 1985. -- Mike Reiss

Pro Bowlers: Sauce Gardner, CB (1); Justin Hardee, DT (1), C.J. Mosley, ILB (5); Quinnen Williams, DT (1)

It's uncommon for the Jets to have multiple Pro Bowlers. The previous time was 2018 (S Jamal Adams, KR Andre Roberts, K Jason Myers). Come to think of it, they don't always have one Pro Bowler, let alone two or three. This ends a two-year drought for the Jets. Gardner and Williams were both named starters. Gardner is a strong candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Williams (11 sacks) should be in the conversation for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Hardee unseated perennial Pro Bowler Matthew Slater of the Patriots, quite an accomplishment.

Did you know? Gardner is the first Jets rookie to make the Pro Bowl since S Erik McMillan in 1988. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Pro Bowlers: Justin Tucker, K (6), Patrick Ricard, FB (4), Mark Andrews, TE (3), Marlon Humphrey, CB (3), Devin Duvernay, Returner (2), Roquan Smith, MLB (1)

The Ravens had six players voted to the Pro Bowl, which marks the fourth straight season that Baltimore has had at least five Pro Bowl selections. Smith, who was acquired in a midseason trade with the Bears, is going to his first Pro Bowl in his fifth NFL season. In addition to Smith being the league's sixth-best tackler (130 tackles), the Ravens have allowed the second-fewest points (13.3) in six games with him. Andrews is the best tight end in football not named Travis Kelce, and has now been to more Pro Bowls than any other tight end in Ravens history. Ricard, who is a dominating blocker for the NFL's second-best run game, was named to his fourth straight Pro Bowl, the longest active streak on the team. Humphrey is one of the most versatile corners in the game with three interceptions and three sacks. Duvernay received the Pro Bowl nod one day after sustaining a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season. The biggest snub was guard Kevin Zeitler, who didn't make the Pro Bowl for the 11th consecutive season, despite leading his position in fan voting.

Did you know? Tucker, the best kicker in the game, is closing in on another distinction. He was named to his sixth Pro Bowl, which ranks second all-time among pure place-kickers, behind only Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. This selection also puts Tucker in elite company with the Ravens. There have only been five players in franchise history who have been named to more Pro Bowls than Tucker: linebacker Ray Lewis (12), offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden (11), safety Ed Reed (nine), guard Marshal Yanda (eight) and linebacker Terrell Suggs (seven). -- Jamison Hensley

Pro Bowlers: Joe Burrow, QB (1), Ja'Marr Chase, WR (2), Trey Hendrickson, DE (2)

For the second straight year, the Bengals had three players earn Pro Bowl nods. Burrow headlines this year's group. The third-year player and former No. 1 overall pick was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. Chase and Hendrickson go back to the all-star game for the second consecutive season. All three dealt with injuries at various points of the year, but their on-field merits were enough to give them the necessary votes to participate in this year's festivities.

Did you know? Burrow is the first Cincinnati quarterback to reach the Pro Bowl since Andy Dalton in 2016 -- Ben Baby

Pro Bowlers: Joel Bitonio, OG (5), Nick Chubb, RB (4), Myles Garrett, DE (4)

For the third straight year, Bitonio, Chubb and Garrett will be representing the Browns at the Pro Bowl. Bitonio, who hasn't missed an offensive snap since the 2016 season, is the ninth Brown to be named to five consecutive Pro Bowls, joining former Cleveland greats like Jim Brown, Lou Groza and Otto Graham. Chubb is third in the league in rushing, and with 1,252 yards remains within striking distance of his first NFL rushing title. Garrett, who leads the NFL in pass rush win rate among edge rushers, also received the most Pro Bowl votes among AFC edge rushers.

Did you know? Chubb is one of three Cleveland running backs to make four consecutive Pro Bowls, joining Jim Brown (Pro Bowler from 1957-65) and Leroy Kelly (Pro Bowler from 1966-71). -- Jake Trotter

Pro Bowlers: T.J. Watt, OLB (4), Minkah Fitzpatrick, FS, (3)

In a rollercoaster season, Fitzpatrick has been a constant force in the Steelers' secondary. He started out the season with a pick-6 in Week 1 and is currently second in NFL interception yards (94) and tied for fifth in interceptions (four). Despite missing eight games on injured reserve, Watt was named to the Pro Bowl a year after earning NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. In an abbreviated season, Watt has four sacks, two interceptions and 29 total tackles.

Did you know? The Steelers have sent multiple players to the Pro Bowl for 22 consecutive seasons. --Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Pro Bowlers: Laremy Tunsil, LT (3)

Tunsil has been the Texans' best player by a landslide. For him to be named to the Pro Bowl from a one-win team shows how dominant he's been. Each week, Tunsil locked down the opposing teams' best pass-rusher. And it wasn't like the competition he battled was weak. Tunsil didn't allow a sack against Raiders defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, who have combined for 16 sacks this season.

Did you know? The Texans are back to having a player make the Pro Bowl roster. Last season the Texans didn't have any, which snapped a 17-year streak (2004-2020) of having at least one player named to the Pro Bowl. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Pro Bowlers: Quenton Nelson, G (5)

The Colts had an NFL-high seven Pro Bowl selections in 2021. Having just one selection in 2022 speaks to the depths of the team's struggles this season. The Colts have lost seven of their past eight games and are in the midst of one of their worst seasons in the past decade. Nelson was part of an offensive line that had its worst season in years, and he did not personally play to his usual high standards. But his reputation as one of the stoutest blockers in the game likely helped his candidacy.

Did you know? Nelson became the first Colts player to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons. He also becomes the first offensive lineman in the NFL to do so since Zack Martin (2014-2018). Wide receiver Reggie Wayne was the last Colts player selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls, earning spots from 2006 to 2010. -- Stephen Holder

Pro Bowlers: None

Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and punter Logan Cooke are the two players with the best argument to make the Pro Bowl. Oluokun leads the NFL with 156 total tackles and 111 solo tackles, and he's the only player with more than 100 solos entering Week 16. Oluokun led the NFL in tackles last season with Atlanta before signing a three-year, $45 million free agent contract with the Jaguars. Cooke is third in the NFL in punt average (50.6) and fifth in net punt average (50.1).

Did you know? The Jaguars have had 10 players make the Pro Bowl over the last 10 seasons and eight have been defensive players: LB Paul Posluszny, CB A.J. Bouye, DE Calais Campbell (three times), DT Malik Jackson, DE Yannick Ngakoue, CB Jalen Ramsey (twice), LB Telvin Smith, and LB/DE Josh Allen. WRs Allen Robinson (2015) and DJ Chark (2019) are the only offensive players that made the Pro Bowl. -- Michael DiRocco

Pro Bowlers: Derrick Henry, RB (3), Jeffery Simmons, DL (2)

Everything revolved around Henry on offense this season so it's no wonder he is their lone offensive starter in the Pro Bowl. Henry bounced back from a Jones fracture that cost him nine games last season to rush for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns. Despite playing most of the season with an injured ankle, Simmons followed up his 2021 Pro Bowl with 7.5 sacks and is on pace to surpass his career-high 8.5 sack total, set last season. The fourth-year defensive lineman also has 12 quarterback hits and nine tackles for a loss this season.

Did you know? Henry's third Pro Bowl selection ties him with Chris Johnson for the third most by a running back in Oilers/Titans franchise history. Meanwhile, Stonehouse becomes the first Titans rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl since defensive end Jevon Kearse in 1999. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Pro Bowlers: Pat Surtain II (1).

This could be the start of a long Pro Bowl run for Surtain, who Hall of Famer Champ Bailey says will be a perennial selection. In his second season, Surtain, who was named to the All-Rookie Team last season, is one of the team's most important players -- a versatile, smart, athletic cornerback who is as big as almost any receiver he faces. Through 14 games, even as some quarterbacks have chosen to avoid him, Surtain has 55 tackles, 10 passes defenses and two interceptions.

Did you know? Surtain is the first Broncos cornerback to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Chris Harris Jr. in 2018 and is the first Broncos cornerback to be selected to the Pro Bowl in his second year in the league since Deltha O'Neal in 2001. -- Jeff Legwold

Pro Bowlers: Orlando Brown Jr., OT (4); Creed Humphrey, C (1), Chris Jones, DT (4). Travis Kelce, TE (8), Patrick Mahomes, QB (5), Joe Thuney, G (1), Tommy Townsend, P (1).

The seven selections match the Chiefs' highest total since 2013, when they sent 10 players to the Pro Bowl. They also had seven selections in 2016 and 2020. Mahomes is on pace for his second career 5,000-yard season and is a strong candidate for the league's MVP. Kelce was selected for the eighth time, tying him with Pro Football Hall of Famers Buck Buchanan and Willie Lanier for sixth most in franchise history. Jones is tied for seventh with 11 sacks and is tied for first among players who line up mostly at an interior line position. Townsend is second in average yards per punt at 51.8 and is first in net average at 46.5. The Chiefs had three offensive linemen chosen, including first-time Pro Bowl selections in Humphrey and Thuney.

Did you know? The Chiefs' three offensive line selections tie a team record set in 2003 and 2004, when guards Will Shields and Brian Waters and tackle Willie Roaf were selected. Shields and Roaf went on to become members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. -- Adam Teicher

Pro Bowlers: Davante Adams, WR (6), Maxx Crosby, DE (2), Josh Jacobs, RB (2)

If Crosby is the heart of the Raiders defense, Adams and Jacobs are the lifeblood of Las Vegas' offense. Crosby, a Day 3 draft pick in 2019, is first in tackles for loss (19) and forced fumbles (3), second in tackles (77) and third in sacks (a career-high 11.5) among all NFL defensive linemen. Adams, acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade, is tied for the league lead in touchdown catches (12) and is second in 100-yard receiving games (7). He has 86 catches for 1,275 yards. Jacobs, in a contract year, is leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,495) and scrimmage yards (1,858).

Did you know? Crosby, the reigning Pro Bowl defensive MVP, became the first Raider selected as MVP since quarterback Rich Gannon won the award in consecutive years, 2001 and 2002. -- Paul Gutierrez

Pro Bowlers: Derwin James Jr., S (3), Khalil Mack, OLB/Edge (7)

James, who became the highest-paid safety in NFL history before the season, is among the most versatile defensive players in the league, lining up as a safety, cornerback -- outside and in the slot -- as well as inside and outside linebacker. "I don't look at Derwin as a safety," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said about the fifth-year pro. "I look at Derwin as an impact player." Despite missing two games because of a quadriceps injury, James has 106 tackles, four sacks, four pass deflections, an interception and two forced fumbles. Eager to prove he has plenty remaining in the tank, Mack started the season fast with three sacks and a forced fumble against the Raiders, the organization that drafted him fifth overall in 2014. This season, his first in L.A., Mack has seven sacks, as well as two pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Did you know? James made a mark in November, becoming the first defensive back in 30 years and first player in a decade to have 30 tackles, multiples sacks (2), an interception and a forced fumble (2) in the month. He earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month for his effort. Mack has earned Pro Bowl recognition for all three teams he's played for, and this is his second time earning the honor while teamed with Staley, who was his position coach in 2018 with the Chicago Bears. -- Lindsey Thiry

NFC EAST

Pro Bowlers: Zack Martin (8), DeMarcus Lawrence (3), Micah Parsons (2), Trevon Diggs (2), CeeDee Lamb (2), Tony Pollard (1), KaVontae Turpin (1)

No true surprises here, but maybe some mild upsets with the selections of Lawrence, who has six sacks, and Pollard, who is closing in on 1,000 yards and started just three games. The voters deserve credit for looking past statistics and focusing on their all-around play. Martin's eighth selection is tied for sixth-most in franchise history and continues this remarkable stat: he has more Pro Bowl appearances than holding penalties (six) in his career. Parsons' 13 sacks makes him a Pro Bowler and a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. And the price goes up with the Cowboys' first two picks in 2020, Lamb and Diggs, who have made the game the last two years. Turpin wasn't able to match his two returns for touchdowns in the preseason but has been effective.

Did you know? Pollard is a "backup" running back and has made just three starts, with Ezekiel Elliott missing two games because of injury and another for a minor disciplinary reason. But he is not the Cowboys' first backup running back to make it to the Pro Bowl. In 2007, Marion Barber did not start a game behind Julius Jones but had 10 touchdowns and 975 rushing yards. Pollard is 31 yards shy of 1,000 on the season and his 12 touchdowns are more than he recorded in the first three years of his career combined. -- Todd Archer

Pro Bowlers: Saquon Barkley, RB (2); Dexter Lawrence, DT (1)

The Giants had two players reach the Pro Bowl after getting zero last year. Progress. It also means left tackle Andrew Thomas and kicker Graham Gano were snubbed. Barkley's inclusion is the culmination of perseverance after three straight injury-filled seasons. His previous Pro Bowl selection came as a rookie. "It shows the respect of your peers, respect of the fans," a thankful Barkley said. Lawrence earned his first selection by taking his game to another level this season. He's tied for fifth in the NFL with 24 quarterback hits and already set a career high with 6.5 sacks.

Did you know? Lawrence is the first Giants defensive lineman to reach the Pro Bowl since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2012. He's their first interior lineman to earn the nod since Eric Howard in 1990. -- Jordan Raanan

Pro Bowlers: Jalen Hurts, QB (1), Miles Sanders, RB (1), Landon Dickerson, OG (1), Haason Reddick. LB (1), Jason Kelce, C (6), Darius Slay, CB (5), Lane Johnson, RT (4), A.J. Brown, WR (2)

Four of the Eagles' eight Pro Bowlers got the nod for the first time, led by Hurts, who put himself in the MVP conversation as arguably the most effective dual-threat player in the game. His running mate in the backfield, Sanders, is one of several Eagles enjoying career years, having already set highs in rushing yards (1,110) and rushing touchdowns (11). It's no surprise Hurts and Sanders have had such big years running behind this offensive line, with three-fifths of the unit getting selected to the Pro Bowl.

Did you know? Hurts has scored 35 total touchdowns, including 13 rushing, which is one shy of the all-time single season mark set by Cam Newton. No signal-caller in the NFC has generated more touchdowns than Hurts. Brown, his good friend, set a career high for receiving yards in a season with 1,201. -- Tim McManus

Pro Bowlers: Jonathan Allen, DT (2); Tress Way, P (2); Jeremy Reaves, ST (1), Terry McLaurin, WR (1)

The biggest surprise is that McLaurin finally earned the recognition he deserves. McLaurin, who is the only reserve of the bunch, topped 1,000 yards receiving for the third time in four seasons, despite never having played with a top quarterback. Allen leads all tackles with 19 tackles for a loss, one more than teammate Daron Payne, a first alternate. Allen also has 6.5 sacks. Way is first in punts inside the 20-yard line, tied for third on punts inside the 10 and ranks eighth in net average (43.06). Reaves is a terrific story: He has been with Washington since 2018, but this was the first year he made the team out of training camp.

Did you know? McLaurin is the first Washington receiver to be named to the Pro Bowl since Santana Moss in 2005 and only the third overall since 1991. This is the first time Washington has not had an offensive lineman named to the Pro Bowl since 2011 - former Washington linemen Trent Williams and guard Brandon Scherff combined to make it the past 10 seasons. Reaves is the first special teams non-punter to make the Pro Bowl since Lorenzo Alexander in 2012. Allen is the first Washington defensive lineman to make it in consecutive years since end Charles Mann in 1989. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Pro Bowlers: None.

The Bears did not have a player selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in five years. They are the only team in the NFC North without a representative after Minnesota earned five Pro Bowl selections and Green Bay and Detroit had one each. Prior to sustaining a lisfranc injury on Nov. 27, Chicago's Eddie Jackson led all NFC safeties in fan voting.

Did you know? Former Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who was traded to the Ravens in November, was named to his first Pro Bowl. Smith's 2.5 sacks in eight games remains the second-most by any Bears defender this season. Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack, who was traded in March, earned his eighth Pro Bowl honor. -- Courtney Cronin

Pro Bowlers: Frank Ragnow, C (2)

For the second time of his career, Ragnow was named to the Pro Bowl. Coming off an injury-riddled 2021 season, where he was limited to four games after undergoing toe surgery, Ragnow has bounced back as the leader of the Lions' offensive line. He was also named to the Pro Bowl and earned second team All-Pro honors in 2020.

Did you know? Although the Lions got off to a slow 1-6 start, they've emerged as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning six of their past seven games for the first time since 2016 with Ragnow anchoring the offensive line. Ragnow hasn't allowed a sack since the 2019 season. -- Eric Woodyard

Pro Bowlers: Jaire Alexander, CB (2)

After missing all but four games last season because of a shoulder injury, Alexander has begun to round back into his 2020 form, when he not only made his first Pro Bowl but also was a second-team All-Pro. Despite missing a game and a half this season, he is tied for fifth in the NFL with a career-high four interceptions and is tied for eighth in the league with 12 pass breakups. Early in the season, defensive coordinator Joe Barry was hesitant to match up against one receiver for an entire game, but when the Packers' pass defense struggled, Barry has matched Alexander at times.

Did you know? This is the first time since 2013 the Packers have not had multiple Pro Bowl selections. Running back Eddie Lacy was the lone pick that year. -- Rob Demovsky

Pro Bowlers: Kirk Cousins, QB (4), Justin Jefferson, WR (3), LB Za'Darius Smith (3), TE T.J. Hockenson (2) and LS Andrew DePaola (1)

Cousins' appearance here might surprise those who have watched only parts of the Vikings' season. It's true that he ranks No. 19 among NFL quarterbacks with a 51.6 Total QBR, the lowest mark he's had after Week 15 in his career. But he has also led seven fourth-quarter comebacks, most recently throwing for 417 yards and four touchdown passes after halftime of the Vikings' historic victory over the Colts. Cousins has as much to do with the Vikings' 11-3 record as anyone on the team. Jefferson, who is leading the NFL in receptions (111) and yards (1,623), was a no-brainer. Smith has 10 sacks and leads the NFL with 49 quarterback hurries and Hockenson has the second-most catches (65) and yards (730) for a tight end in the NFL this season.

Did you know? Jefferson has earned three consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl, joining Randy Moss as the only receiver in franchise history to do so. But he has much bigger goals on his mind. He said this week that he believes he deserves to be named a first-team All-Pro. "I want to be recognized as one of the top players in the league," he said. "Definitely I felt like I should have had it last year. My first year, I understand. [It was] my rookie year. But last year I felt I should have got it. It is what it is, at the end of the day. Nothing I can have control over. But it definitely drives me even more when I didn't get that first team." -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Pro Bowlers: Chris Lindstrom, OL (1)

Lindstrom probably should have been named to his first Pro Bowl last season, but one of the most underrated guards in the game finally picked up his first nod this year. Lindstrom is one of the most consistent interior linemen in the NFL and a big reason why Atlanta has the No. 3 rushing attack in the league. "It would definitely mean a ton," Lindstrom told ESPN earlier this week. "You always want to do team accomplishments before individual, but it would be a great honor. It's something that every player in the league is striving for on a personal level."

Did you know? Lindstrom is the first Falcons offensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl since 2018, when offensive tackle Jake Matthews and center Alex Mack made the team. It's the second straight year a Falcons offensive player made the Pro Bowl after tight end Kyle Pitts did so as a rookie last season. -- Michael Rothstein

Pro Bowlers: Brian Burns, DE (2)

Burns has shown why the Panthers turned down two future first-round picks at the trade deadline to keep him. He leads the team in sacks (10.5), tackles for loss (14) and quarterback hits (18). He is fourth among defensive ends in sacks. And he's only 24, so his best years likely are ahead of him as he continues to develop as a pass-rusher. He made the Pro Bowl as an alternate last season but was voted in as a starter this time. He'll be a tone-setter for whoever the Panthers next coach is moving forward.

Did you know? Burns is best known for his Spiderman pose after sacks, but his real passion beyond superheroes is dogs. He's got several of his own and he's formed the Route #53 Dawg Rescue Foundation, an organization to rescue battered, neglected dogs and pair them with homes. -- David Newton

Pro Bowlers: Demario Davis, LB (1)

This selection has been long overdue for the 33-year-old, who has had a career resurgence since signing with New Orleans prior to the 2019 season. Davis was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 and made second-team All-Pro twice, but somehow a Pro Bowl has always eluded him. He has 89 total tackles this season (tied for 43rd in the NFL), 6.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. He is also the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee.

Did you know? This is the fewest amount of players the Saints have had voted to the Pro Bowl since 2016 when only Drew Brees made the roster. It's also the first time defensive end Cameron Jordan has not been voted to the roster since that season. The good: Davis is the first Saints linebacker to be voted to the Pro Bowl since Jonathan Vilma in 2010, and he unlocked a $500,000 contract incentive in the process. The bad? While his 6.5 sacks are a career-high, they also lead the team -- not ideal when three of their defensive ends are former first-round picks. -- Katherine Terrell

Pro Bowlers: Tristan Wirfs, OT (2)

Drafted by the Buccaneers 13th overall in 2020, Wirfs has an exceptional mix of size and physical skills, propelling him to immediate full-time starting status his rookie season and a key role in the Bucs' Super Bowl LV run. Wirfs produced a 93.2% pass block win rate in 2022, fourth-best in the NFL, before suffering a high ankle sprain that's kept him out the last three games. He's also surrendered just one sack all season, tied for the best mark in the NFL. His 895 pass-blocking wins in 44 regular-season games is also ranked sixth among offensive tackles in that time span. In 2021, he was named an AP All-Pro and this is his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Did you know? Wirfs is just the third offensive lineman in Buccaneers history to receive multiple Pro Bowl selections, joining Tony Mayberry (three) and Davin Joseph (two). He is also the only one of the group to be selected multiple times in his first three seasons. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Pro Bowlers: Budda Baker, S (5)

In a dismal season, Baker was one of the lone bright spots for the Cardinals. He continued to grow as a safety and a leader on a defense that needed both desperately. He leads the Cardinals in tackles and has two interceptions, six passes defensed, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss. It's his fourth straight Pro Bowl nod.

Did you know? Baker is the only safety in the NFL to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons. -- Josh Weinfuss

Pro Bowler: Aaron Donald, DT (9)

Donald has missed the Rams' last three games while dealing with a high ankle sprain, but his Pro Bowl streak continues for the ninth consecutive season. In 11 games this season, Donald has five sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, 11 quarterback hits and a forced fumble. Donald's nine Pro Bowl selections are the third-most in Rams history behind defensive tackle Merlin Olsen (14) and left guard Tom Mack (11).

Did you know? Donald's nine Pro Bowl nods tie him with Randy White (14 seasons) and Alan Page (15 seasons) for the eighth-most among defensive tackles in NFL history. -- Sarah Barshop

Pro Bowlers: Trent Williams, OT, (10); Kyle Juszczyk, FB (7); George Kittle, TE (4); Nick Bosa, DE (3); Fred Warner, LB (2); S Talanoa Hufanga (1)

Williams and Juszczyk are mainstays as perhaps the best players at their positions. Kittle hasn't put up the big numbers he often does in the passing game but remains the best combination of a blocking and receiving tight end in the NFC. Bosa is in the midst of his best season and is a top contender for Defensive Player of the Year. He and Warner should be on this list for years to come. Hufanga has enjoyed a breakout season spurred by splash plays, including four interceptions. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and running back Christian McCaffrey are notable omissions having Pro Bowl-caliber seasons.

Did you know? Kittle's fourth Pro Bowl selection ties him with Brent Jones for the most by a tight end in franchise history. -- Nick Wagoner

Pro Bowlers: Geno Smith, QB (1); Tariq Woolen, CB (1); Quandre Diggs, FS (3); Jason Myers, K (2)

Smith wasn't even expected to be the Seahawks' starter in 2022 after spending most of the previous seven seasons as a back-up. Making his first Pro Bowl adds to what might be the most remarkable story of the NFL season. It was well-deserved, too, as Smith and Jalen Hurts have been the NFC's two best quarterbacks all season. Woolen was also an obvious choice, even if an unexpected one before the season. The rookie fifth-round pick is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six. Myers was another no-brainer. He's made 26 of 27 field-goal attempts to lead all kickers with a 96.3% rate. Diggs makes his third straight Pro Bowl despite not playing as well as he has the previous two seasons.

Did you know? Having a Pro Bowl on his resume should help free-agent-to-be Smith in his upcoming contract negotiation. In the meantime, he'll cash in on a $500,000 incentive that was tied to throwing at least 20 touchdown passes (he has 26) and making the Pro Bowl as a starter or backup. Woolen is the Seahawks' first defensive player to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie since linebacker Lofa Tatupu in 2005.-- Brady Henderson