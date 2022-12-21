LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve with a spinal cord contusion but said the injury won't force him into retirement.

In an interview on The Morning After podcast, hosted by his wife Kelly, Stafford was asked whether he is going to retire.

"No," Stafford said.

Earlier in the month, Rams coach Sean McVay said he doesn't expect Stafford to need an offseason surgery for his neck injury.

"He'll be good," McVay said. "To my knowledge, there's nothing like that that's going to be required or necessary. And it will be great for Matthew to have a healthy offseason and do a lot of the things that I think he'll feel good about being able to do."

Stafford hasn't played since he injured his neck in the Rams' Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints, a game he left after being evaluated for a concussion. McVay later said Stafford felt some numbness in his legs after taking a hit in that game.

After that game, Stafford entered the concussion protocol for the second time in three weeks. He has cleared the concussion protocol since that game but was placed on IR on Dec. 3.